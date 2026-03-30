Dalit professors allege discrepancies in University of Madras registrar interview

The associate professor was also one of the candidates who attended the interview and alleged that there was no Dalit member on the selection committee, even though 5 out of 9 candidates were Dalits.

Additionally, the professor moved to the Madras HC in December requesting it to order for UoM to conduct a fair selection process with a valid committee. He had also petitioned to consider himself as one of the candidates for the post and appoint a person solely based on merit.

The UoM called applications for the role of Registrar in May last year after S Elumalai was set to resign from the role in June. Initially, 15 candidates had applied, of which 4 were declared ineligible and two did not turn up for the interview. Hence, for the interview, 9 candidates appeared on June 24.

Speaking to DT Next, an associate professor with over 24 years of experience in teaching and research said, “The interview did not seem fair to most of us who attended. We did not compete from the same level of field. It seemed like an eye wash and felt like the current registrar, Rita John, holding the post had already been decided as the Registrar by the selection committee.”