Dalit professor denied HoD post in Periyar University; Ramadoss urges TN govt to order inquiry

CHENNAI: PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss on Saturday urged the state government to order an inquiry into Periyar University vice-chancellor R Jagannathan denying the head of the department of education post to a Dalit professor.

In a statement, he said that University Vice-Chancellor Jaganathan has appointed Prof Venkateswaran to the vacant post of Head of the Department of Education in Periyar University, ignoring Prof Thanalakshmi, who has appropriate qualifications and seniority.

Prof. Thanalakshmi, despite all her qualifications, has been denied the post of the HoD because she belongs to a Scheduled Caste, he alleged.

"While Dr Periyasamy, who was the HoD incharge, has been relieved of the responsibility, the senior professor of the department, Thanalakshmi, should have been given the responsibility. But the responsibility has been given to Venkateswaran, who has neither qualifications nor seniority. This is unacceptable, " he said.

Prof Thanalakshmi has been denied the post of head of the department because she is a Scheduled Caste, he said, adding that at the same time, Venkateswaran, who lacks qualifications and experience, has been given the post because he is close to the vice-chancellor.

"This is a great social injustice. That too when the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Jagannathan, is about to retire tomorrow, there is no moral right to issue such an order. The Government should order an inquiry into this action of the Vice-Chancellor, " he demanded.