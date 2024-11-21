Dalit communities not born to be ruled over, can create own political future, says VCK's Aadhav Arjuna

CHENNAI: VCK deputy general secretary Aadhav Arjuna called for the empowerment of Dalit communities and the dismantling of oppressive power structures. Speaking at a housewarming event of a VCK executive in Madurai, Arjuna emphasised the need for a shift in political leadership, asserting that Dalit people should be given authority to shape their own future.

"We are working to create a politics that can overthrow the oppressive mindset," said Arjuna. "Awareness against honour killings must begin in educational institutions, and we must release data on over 10 lakh acres of Panchami lands that are be given to the affected communities."

Arjuna further criticised the focus on caste identity, noting that many on social media have raised questions about his own caste. "I don't even know what my caste is," he remarked, explaining that his alliance with VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan is based on shared values and principles, not caste, said a Daily Thanthi report.

Addressing concerns about political alliances, Arjuna declared, "Dalit communities must be entrusted with power. We are not born to be ruled by others. We are capable of creating our own political future." He expressed confidence that Thirumavalavan's vision for the future would soon come to fruition.

He also emphasised the role of education and patience in ending systemic oppression. "We are building a political framework based on these principles. Ambedkar taught us that, instead of responding to violence with more violence, we should fight with the pen in our hands. We are already starting to do that," he added.