Dalit boy ends life in Coimbatore; caste-based harassment alleged

The deceased, A Akilan, was the son of Ashok Kumar (45) and Kausalya Devi (40), of AT Colony in Peelamedu. Ashok Kumar works at a tea estate in Munnar, and Akilan's 19-year-old sister is pursuing an engineering degree at a college in Coimbatore.

According to the police, some of Akilan’s classmates allegedly mocked him over his caste and eating habits. Distressed by the harassment, he had left home last month and gone to stay with a relative in Alandurai.

His father brought him back and lodged a complaint with the school management. The taunts stopped for a few days but resumed later.