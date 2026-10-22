Dalit boy ends life in Coimbatore; caste-based harassment alleged

COIMBATORE: A 16-year-old Dalit student studying Class 11 in a private school died by suicide at his home in Coimbatore on Wednesday after allegedly facing repeated caste-based taunts from classmates.
The deceased, A Akilan, was the son of Ashok Kumar (45) and Kausalya Devi (40), of AT Colony in Peelamedu. Ashok Kumar works at a tea estate in Munnar, and Akilan's 19-year-old sister is pursuing an engineering degree at a college in Coimbatore.
According to the police, some of Akilan’s classmates allegedly mocked him over his caste and eating habits. Distressed by the harassment, he had left home last month and gone to stay with a relative in Alandurai.
His father brought him back and lodged a complaint with the school management. The taunts stopped for a few days but resumed later.
On Wednesday, when Akilan returned to school after the holidays, some classmates allegedly subjected him to caste-based taunts again during the morning prayer assembly. Distressed, he returned home and ended his life while alone.
The incident came to light around 1 pm, when his mother arrived home for lunch and found the door locked from inside. After repeated knocks went unanswered, she broke open the door and found her son hanging. He was declared dead by doctors at a nearby hospital.
Peelamedu police are investigating the circumstances leading to his death, including the allegations of caste-based harassment. A police officer said Akilan’s parents had told investigators that he had been asking them to enrol him in cricket coaching.
Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102.