Dalit becoming CM will remain a dream: Thiruma

In a statement, Thirumavalavan said journalists who met him earlier in the day had asked whether the Congress had thwarted attempts to make him Chief Minister. Replying to the question, he had said he, too, had received information that such discussions had taken place.

He clarified that some of his close friends had spoken to him about the issue, but neither the DMK nor the AIADMK had officially approached him, and he himself had not held talks with anyone.