Dairy Minister hints at hike in milk procurement price

CHENNAI: In an attempt to ease tension among farmers supplying milk to Aavin, Minister for Dairy Development Mano Thangaraj on Sunday hinted at an increase in the procurement price of milk.

“The state government has taken the responsibility to ensure that there is no problem in any manner both in the interest of the milk producers and in the interest of the public. Aavin will continue to take appropriate measures to provide fair prices to the farmers taking into account the cost of milk production and to protect their welfare,” the Minister said in a release.

Pointing out to the irregularities in the past management, the Minister said that various serious measures are being taken to correct some of the problems that have arisen in the past.

“Measures to improve Aavin management, computerisation and automation, mechanisation, proper marketing of fresh milk products, maintenance of welfare of milk cooperatives and livestock, to increase milk production and quality management etc. are being taken seriously. Appropriate measures have already been initiated to consider all the demands of the farmers and accept their demands in due time. Soon, there will be progress in regular milk procurement, milk processing, production of milk products, regularisation of sale,” he added.

Taking a dig at Amul, Mano Thangaraj said that the state government is not afraid of any other companies. “But, in common, the milk production company of one state does not interfere in the milk shed area of another state. That is why Chief Minister MK Stalin has written a letter to the Centre requesting not to allow companies from other states in the milk shed area of Tamil Nadu. At the same time, the CM has given appropriate instructions to increase e milk production in the state to maintain the welfare of milk producers and cattle and to increase the capacity of milk handling. Implementation of these works are in full swing,” the Minister said.

Speaking to DT Next, the President of the Milk Agents Welfare Association, SA Ponnusamy urged the state to restrain Amul from registering as a cooperative society here.

“The damage is not for the individuals or societies, it’s only for Aavin. Aavin will have to face competition from Amul in the state. For Aavin, it takes more than 90 days to credit the milk procurement money to the farmers and cooperatives. But, Amul has promised to pay within 10 days and increase milk procurement price. So, the state has to immediately increase the procurement price without delay. Even now, the neighbouring state brands such as Nandini, Vijaya and Nirmal procure milk in Tamil Nadu as individuals, but not as society. When they register as a society and procure milk in Tamil Nadu, then that will be a major setback for state-run Aavin,” he added.

Ponnusamy urged CM Stalin to impress upon the Centre not to allow Amul into the state. “CM Stalin should restrain Amul from operating as a society in Tamil Nadu,” he added.

