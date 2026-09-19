Dairy minister directs officials to address Aavin milk shortage soon

At a review meeting held at Aavin Illam in Nandanam, the minister assessed milk procurement and sales with general managers and deputy registrars from all districts.

She sought details of district-wise procurement targets and achievements and reviewed the functioning of primary milk producers’ cooperative societies newly registered or revived in 2026.

The direction comes amid recent complaints from milk dealers over reduced Aavin supplies.

The Tamil Nadu Milk Dealers Employees Welfare Association has alleged that Aavin’s distribution had been reduced in Chennai and several districts, resulting in shortages for consumers.