Dairy minister directs officials to address Aavin milk shortage soon

CHENNAI: With reports of shortages in Aavin milk supply in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu, Milk and Dairy Development Minister C Vijayalakshmi on Friday (September 18) directed officials to take immediate steps to ensure uninterrupted availability of milk.
At a review meeting held at Aavin Illam in Nandanam, the minister assessed milk procurement and sales with general managers and deputy registrars from all districts.
She sought details of district-wise procurement targets and achievements and reviewed the functioning of primary milk producers’ cooperative societies newly registered or revived in 2026.
The direction comes amid recent complaints from milk dealers over reduced Aavin supplies.
The Tamil Nadu Milk Dealers Employees Welfare Association has alleged that Aavin’s distribution had been reduced in Chennai and several districts, resulting in shortages for consumers.
Vijayalakshmi directed officials to ensure that payments to milk producers were made without delay through the Electronic Clearing Service (ECS) and that incentive payments reached them without interruption.
She also ordered officials to ensure proper milk-quality testing and issue acknowledgement receipts to producers at procurement points.
She reviewed the functioning of Aavin veterinarians, artificial insemination services, cattle insurance and cattle-feed supply, besides directing officials to take measures to increase milk procurement and sales.
After reviewing the shortage, she instructed officials to resolve it immediately.
She also ordered action against those found selling products of other companies at Aavin parlours.
Later, the minister handed over appointment orders to 14 candidates selected through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission for the Tamil Nadu Milk Producers’ Cooperative Federation.