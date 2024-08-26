Daily wager, seven-year-old boy drown in water-filled quarry near Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A youth and a seven-year-old boy drowned while bathing in quarry water at Kinathukadavu near Coimbatore on Sunday.

Police said Vigneshwaran (28), a daily wage labourer from the Appuchi Kovil area, took Vishnu (7) the son of a neighbour to a quarry for bathing around 11 am. Vishnu was studying class two in a government school.

Police said Vigneshwaran took the boy into deep waters and they both began to drown.

The public who saw them drowning attempted to rescue, but were able to retrieve only their bodies. The bodies were sent for a post-mortem at Pollachi Government Hospital. Further inquiries are on.