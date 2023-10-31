Daily wager, live-in partner end lives by jumping into wells near Vaniyambadi

TIRUPATTUR: Lovers, who were living together, committed suicide by jumping into farm wells near Vaniyambadi on Monday. The Vaniyambadi taluk police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances that led to the suicide.

Police said that Chandrasekar (32) of Vaniyambadi, a daily wage earner, had three children from his legal wedlock, while Pooja (26) is reported to have two children from her earlier marriage. While working at Bengaluru some months ago Chandrasekar came into contact with Pooja, wife of Devaraj of Avalankuppam in Andhra Pradesh.

They fell in love and two months ago both came to Vaniyambadi to live together in a rented house. Pooja’s relatives who opposed the move came to the spot and tried to separate the couple.

When they tried to take away Pooja, she escaped and jumped into a farm well in Thengai Pattarai area owned by Selvaraj. Seeing this, Chandrasekar also jumped into another well nearby and both drowned. Locals retrieved their bodies and informed the police, who sent the bodies to the Vaniyambadi Government Hospital for post-mortem.