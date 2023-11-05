Daily wager gets life for murdering sadhu

VELLORE: The additional sessions court in Vellore on Friday awarded life-term to a daily wage earner for murdering a sadhu in 2021.

The prosecution stated that Dhanandagiri (50) of Chennai, who was a sadhu, was in the habit of travelling to various places. He thus came to Vellore in November 2021. Meanwhile, a daily wage earner Babu Ahamd Sheikh (50) from Palakkad was also in Vellore as he was also in the habit of visiting different places, but in search of jobs.

During his stay in Vellore, Dhanandagiri reportedly occupied the space usually used by Sheikh for sleeping. This resulted in a quarrel and on November 5, 2021, when Dhanandagiri was walking near the Government Girls HSS at Katpadi, Sheikh stabbed him and fled.

Katpadi police registered a case and arrested Sheikh. The additional sessions court Judge Revathi, who was hearing the case, convicted Sheikh for murdering Dhandagiri and awarded life term and slapped a fine of Rs 2,000. If Sheikh failed to pay the fine, he should undergo an additional one-year jail term, the judge ordered. Sheikh was later lodged in Vellore Central Prison.