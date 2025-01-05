Daily wager, 3-yr-old daughter killed in accident along Chennai-Tirupati NH

CHENNAI: A daily wage labourer and his three-year-old daughter were killed after a goods van rammed head-on with their motorcycle on the Chennai-Tirupati National Highway near Nedambaram in Tiruvallur on Friday, said a Daily Thanthi report.

Angaiyan (30) from a village in Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh had taken his wife Ramya (25) and their daughters Poornima (6) and Mokshitha (3) on his motorcycle to purchase puja items for a temple festival at his village. While returning from the Kanakammachathram Bazaar in Tiruvallur via the Chennai-Tirupati National Highway, a goods van coming from the opposite direction near Nedumbaram collided head-on with their motorcycle. Mokshitha died on the spot while Angaiyan, Ramya, and Poornima sustained injuries.

Upon receiving information, the Kanakamma Chathiram police rushed to the scene and sent Mokshitha’s body for post-mortem examination. The other three were taken to the Tiruttani Government Hospital for treatment.

As Angaiyan suffered severe head injuries, he was transferred to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) for further treatment where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday afternoon, the report added.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case and are actively searching for the goods van driver responsible for the accident.