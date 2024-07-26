Daily wage worker's house burgled in Tiruchy; 19.5 kg gold jewellery, 1.5 lakh cash missing

CHENNAI: A gang of robbers burgled a house in Elurpatti village in Tiruchy and decamped with 19.5 kg of gold jewellery and cash worth Rs 1.5 lakh.

The house belongs to Thangarasu, a daily wager, who sells groceries at markets. The incident took place after he returned home upon finishing his work in the market on Wednesday.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the burglary happened after Thangarasu returned home upon finishing his work on Wednesday night. After locking the lower portion of the house, he went to the upper portion to sleep alongside his family.

The burglars broke into the lower portion of the house and stole 19.5 kg of gold jewellery and cash worth Rs 1.5 lakh from two berows.

Later, based on a complaint filed by Thangarasu, a case was filed at the Kattuputhur Police Station.

Tiruchy District Additional SP Kotilingam, Musiri DSP MA Yasmin, and Thottiyam Inspector Rajendran visited the spot and conducted an investigation.

Meanwhile, forensic experts collected fingerprints and traces from the site and sent a sniffer dog around the house. The Kattuputhur police have registered a case and are investigating.

A few days ago, another house was burgled in Meikalnayakanpatti area. Around 2 kg of gold jewellery and cash was stolen from an almirah in the house.

Following these incidents, activists have demanded that the police should swiftly identify and arrest those involved in the crimes and take appropriate action.