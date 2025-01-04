Daily wage worker killed by wild animal near Ooty

CHENNAI: Sathish, a daily wage worker was killed by a wild animal near Ooty, as reported by Thanthi TV.

The incident occured when Sathish was returning home after work in a tea plantation. His co-workers immediately informed the forest department, after which the forest officials arrived, recovered Sathish’s body and sent it for post-mortem.

Earlier, residents a Sathyamurthy Nagar had reported about the Bear activity in the area to the forest department over the past 2 months. But no actions was taken.

Following Sathish's death, residents in the area staged protests.

Later, the officials informed them that investigations are underway to find whether the attack was caused by a Leopard or a Bear and also assured that necessary steps will be taken to capture the animal.