Daily fuel price hike hits transport sector

Transporters said freight charges are fixed before every trip based on the prevailing diesel price, but daily increases in fuel rates make it impossible to recover the additional expenditure incurred during transit, especially on long routes such as Chennai to Delhi or Mumbai.

Chennai Road Transport Association honorary secretary G Balakrishnan said diesel prices had gone up by nearly Rs 8 per litre since May 15, and the daily revision in rates was severely affecting the transportation sector.

“We are urging the Union government to increase diesel prices in one go instead of revising them every day. The daily revision affects our sector badly. Freight charges are fixed based on the diesel price on the day of booking. For example, the freight charge for a Delhi-bound truck from Chennai is fixed based on today’s diesel price. If the diesel price increases by Rs 3 or Rs 4 by the time the truck reaches Delhi, who will bear the additional cost?” he told DT Next.