DA hike extended to temple staff in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Days after announcing a two per cent hike in dearness allowance (DA) for government employees and pensioners, the Tamil Nadu government has extended the benefit to permanent employees working in temples under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department, raising the DA from 58 per cent to 60 per cent with retrospective effect from January 1, 2026.
In an order issued by the HR&CE Department, the revised DA would apply to permanent employees working in temples which drawing a revenue of up to Rs 1 lakh. The move is expected to benefit thousands of staff attached to temples administered by the department across the State.
The order said the revision was being implemented in line with the recent increase in DA announced for State government employees. The enhanced allowance would be paid at 60 per cent of the basic pay, replacing the existing 58 per cent. The revised rate would also apply to eligible categories of temple staff, including regular employees, last grade workers and other approved personnel serving in HR&CE-controlled temples.
The HR&CE Department has directed temple authorities and executive officers to implement the revised DA immediately and ensure disbursal of arrears from January this year.