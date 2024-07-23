D Jayakumar leads AIADMK protests seeking rollback of power tariff hike

MADURAI: The principal opposition party, AIADMK, on Tuesday staged protests across the state condemning the Tamil Nadu government for increasing the power tariff and demanding to roll back it.

Senior leaders including KP Munusamy, SP Velumani, P Thangamani, K Sengottaiyan, and D Jayakumar participated in the protest in their respective districts to register their protest against the DMK regime.

They charged that the government has been resorting to such a move to cover up the mismanagement and corruption in the department.

In Madurai, former minister Sellur K Raju and party functionaries participated in the protest holding oil lanterns and candlelights and raising slogans demanding the government to roll back its decision to increase the power tariff by 4.3% .

Spearheading the agitation at Munichalai junction, Sellur K Raju said the people are burdened with the increase in electricity tariff and ready to give the government a shock in the 2026 Assembly election.

Raju said not only the people but many of those relying on micro, small, and medium enterprises are also affected by the tariff hike.

Apart from electricity, people were also burdened with the hike in water consumption charges and property tax.

Meanwhile, party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, in a statement, said that the DMK regime’s inaction of floating tender for collection of empty bottles from TASMAC outlets in the state led to the loss of Rs 200 crore revenue in a year.

This government has been delaying this for the last three years. He demanded Chief Minister MK Stalin float the tender as per rules and regulations to implement the empty liquor bottle buyback scheme at the earliest.