Cylinder blast kills chicken worth Rs 15K

TIRUPATTUR: Chicken worth Rs 15,000 were charred to death in a fire caused by a gas cylinder explosion in a village near Vaniyambadi on Wednesday evening. Police said that Anumuthu (50) of Nayanaseruvu near Vaniyambadi operated an eatery which also doubled up as a chicken shop.

The gas cylinder used for cooking suddenly exploded resulting in a fire which consumed the chicken kept on the premises.

Fire and rescue service units rushed to the spot and doused the fire and the incident is being investigated by the Thimmampet police.