Cyclone Murasu: TN rushes 500 electricity dept personnel, equipment to AP to restore power

The state government has also despatched the essential equipment to the neighbouring state to assist in the power restoration, Kumar told reporters here.

A day ago, Naidu in a post on X, had said he called on Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and sought assistance from the Tamil Nadu government for the restoration of power systems. He requested that manpower and machinery be sent for restoration, as a large number of power poles were damaged due to the Murasu cyclone. And the Tamil Nadu CM responded positively to the request, he said.