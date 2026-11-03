Cyclone Murasu crosses Andhra coast with winds up to 120 kmph; Chennai, 9 TN districts get rain alert

CHENNAI: Severe cyclonic storm Murasu crossed the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur, close to Ongole, between 3.30 am and 5.30 am on Tuesday (November 3), with maximum sustained wind speeds of 100-110 kmph, gusting up to 120 kmph, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
According to the IMD's Tuesday morning bulletin, the cyclone was centred over land near Ongole, around 40 km southwest of Bapatla, at 5.30 am. It is likely to continue moving north-northwestwards and gradually weaken into a cyclonic storm by noon, with wind speeds of 80-90 kmph, gusting up to 100 kmph.
The system is further expected to weaken into a deep depression by midnight on Tuesday, with wind speeds reducing to 55-65 kmph, gusting up to 75 kmph.
Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, in its 10 am bulletin on Tuesday, forecast light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Tiruvannamalai and Villupuram districts, besides Puducherry and Karaikal, till 1 pm on Tuesday.
The RMC warned of waterlogging, slippery roads and possible traffic disruption in some areas.
The IMD has also forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on November 3 and during November 5-7. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are likely at isolated places on November 3 and 4.