Cyclone Murasu crosses Andhra coast with winds up to 120 kmph; Chennai, 9 TN districts get rain alert

According to the IMD's Tuesday morning bulletin, the cyclone was centred over land near Ongole, around 40 km southwest of Bapatla, at 5.30 am. It is likely to continue moving north-northwestwards and gradually weaken into a cyclonic storm by noon, with wind speeds of 80-90 kmph, gusting up to 100 kmph.

The system is further expected to weaken into a deep depression by midnight on Tuesday, with wind speeds reducing to 55-65 kmph, gusting up to 75 kmph.