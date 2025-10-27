Cyclone Montha picks up pace, reaches 480 km off Chennai

CHENNAI: The cyclonic storm Montha has picked up pace and reached about 480 km east of Chennai at 11.30 am, said weathermen on Monday.

It is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada during evening/night on Tuesday (October 28), added the latest update from the India Meteorological Department issued at 2.40 pm on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, said heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet districts on Monday.

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over the ghat areas of Coimbatore district, and the Nilgiris, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, and Vellore in Tamil Nadu, and also Puducherry.

On Tuesday, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruvallur, while heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Theni, Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari, and the ghat areas of Tirunelveli.

As per weather parlance, rainfall between 12 cm to 20 cm is classified as 'very heavy', and 7 cm - 11 cm rainfall is 'heavy'.