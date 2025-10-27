Cyclone Montha formed, very heavy rainfall warning for Chennai, neighbourhood

CHENNAI: Chennai: After moving gradually over the past two days, the deep depression in the Bay of Bengal intensified into Cyclone Montha.

It is now lying over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal, and is likely to bring heavy to very heavy rains to Chennai and its neighbouring districts on Monday.

The Cyclonic storm “Montha” over Southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal moved northwestwards with a speed of 15 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered at 5:30 am of today, the 27 October over Southwest and adjoining areas of Westcentral and southeast Bay of Bengal, near about 560 km east-southeast of Chennai (Tamilnadu), 620 km south-southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 650 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 790 km south of Gopalpur (Odisha) and 810 km west of Port Blair (Andaman & Nicobar Islands).

It is likely to continue to move northwestwards over southwest & adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal during next 12 hours, then north-northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by morning of 28th October. Continuing to move further north-northwestwards, it is very likely to cross Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada during evening or night of 28 October as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph.

“Squally weather with wind speed reaching 45 kmph to 55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely to prevail along and off Tamilnadu -

Puducherry coast, over Gulf of Mannar and Comorin area. Sea condition is likely to be rough to very rough over these areas. So, Fishermen are advised not to venture into the above sea areas during the above mentioned period. Fishermen out at sea are advised to return to coast immediately,” added RMC

For today , Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places over North

Tamilnadu, at isolated places over South Tamilnadu and over Puducherry areas with thunderstorm and lightning at one or two places.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chennai districts.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Villuppuram, Chengalpattu, districts & over Puducherry area.