Cyclone Michuang: No holiday for courts on Monday

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Sunday said that there is no public holiday for the courts in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu on Monday, December 5, in view of the cyclonic storm Michaung.

However, the Registrar General said that no adverse orders will be passed by the Courts on account of absence of the counsel or parties concerned in respect of the cases listed for Monday.