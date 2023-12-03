Cyclone Michaung: TNPSC postpones interview process

CHENNAI: In view of the cyclonic storm Michaung, the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on Sunday postponed the Interview process for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon in the Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry Services.

According to the circular issued by the Controller of Examinations and the Secretary-in-charge, Ajay Yadav, "With two days left for the Interview for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon in the Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry Services, the State government has declared a public holiday on Monday (December 4) for four districts including Chennai in view of the cyclonic storm Michaung. Considering this, the interview to be held on December 4 is now postponed to December 6 and the interview to be held on December 6 is now postponed to December 7."

Therefore, all the candidates who were called to attend the interview on the earlier dates are now requested to attend the same in the revised dates, Ajay Yadav added.