Begin typing your search...

Cyclone Michaung: Stalin discusses restoration and compensation with secretaries

According to the report, Rs 5,000 is under consideration to be given as compensation

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|9 Dec 2023 8:37 AM GMT
Cyclone Michaung: Stalin discusses restoration and compensation with secretaries
X

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (Photo/ANI)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has chaired a meeting with Chief Secretary and secretaries of the other departments to discuss restoration and compensation for victims of cyclone induced flood in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, and Kancheepuram.

The meeting is going on in the State secretariat on Saturday.

The compensation amount is expected to be finalised and an official announcement would be made in a few days, according to Daily Thanthi.

According to the report, Rs 5,000 is under consideration to be given as compensation.

It is worth noting that a dole of Rs 10,000 was given to the people whose huts were washed away and Rs 5,000 as a general compensation amount during the 2015 floods.

Tamil NaduChief Secretarycyclone induced floodChennaiChengalpattuTiruvallurKancheepuramofficial announcement
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X