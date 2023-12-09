Cyclone Michaung: Stalin discusses restoration and compensation with secretaries

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has chaired a meeting with Chief Secretary and secretaries of the other departments to discuss restoration and compensation for victims of cyclone induced flood in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, and Kancheepuram.



The meeting is going on in the State secretariat on Saturday.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin holds a review meeting with the Chief Secretary and various department secretaries on the current situation and restoration works being done after the cyclone-induced floods in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kanchipuram districts pic.twitter.com/BF48mbOyf3 — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2023

The compensation amount is expected to be finalised and an official announcement would be made in a few days, according to Daily Thanthi.



According to the report, Rs 5,000 is under consideration to be given as compensation.

It is worth noting that a dole of Rs 10,000 was given to the people whose huts were washed away and Rs 5,000 as a general compensation amount during the 2015 floods.