Cyclone Michaung: SC refuses to hear plea seeking flood relief to TN from Centre

CHENNAI: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) plea that sought a direction to the Centre to release funds from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for carrying out relief works in the flood-affected southern districts of Tamil Nadu.

The Supreme Court said it cannot interfere with the issue and requested the State government to appeal.

"If there is a problem with the Tamil Nadu government, they will appeal. This is an administrative matter, and the Tamil Nadu government will take care of it. The petitioner should not worry about it," the judges said in their verdict.

KK Ramesh from Madurai had filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking an order to the Central government to provide Rs 8,000 crore relief to Tamil Nadu, which has suffered severe damage due to Cyclone Michaung, out of which Rs 3,000 crore as interim relief.