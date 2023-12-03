Cyclone Michaung: Red alert issued for Chennai, Kanchi & Chengalpattu districts on Dec 3, 4

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Sunday issued a red alert for Chennai, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts predicting extremely heavy rain on Dec 3 and 4.

Several districts of north coastal districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to get heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next two days.

"The cyclonic storm Michaung formed over southwest Bay of Bengal on Sunday is likely to further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm. The cyclone movement is slower and moving at a speed of 5 kmph. The monitoring has been done as the cyclone is coming closer to the land," said Dr S Balachandran, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, RMC.

The weather forecast stated that for the next two days Chennai, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts is likely to get extremely heavy rain.

An orange alert issued for Ranipet, Vellore, Thiruvannamalai, Villupuram, and delta districts.

Isolated places over Cuddalore and Kallakurichi will get heavy rain on Sunday and Monday.

"A wind warning has been issued to Chennai, Thiruvallur and Kancheepuram that the wind speed is likely to be 60 kmph to 70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph on Monday. In addition, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea till December 5," added Balachandran.