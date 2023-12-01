Cyclone Michaung likely to form on Dec 3; orange alert issued for North coastal districts of TN

CHENNAI: The well-marked low-pressure area has intensified into a depression on Friday. The system is likely to concentrate into a cyclonic storm Michaung in the next 48 hours and make landfall between Chennai and Machilipatnam on December 4.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued an orange alert for the North coastal districts of Tamil Nadu predicting very heavy rain on December 3 and 4.

The depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal will further intensify into a deep depression in the next 24 hours. And, cyclonic storm will form over the same region on December 3. Thereafter, it would move northwestwards and cross South Andhra Pradesh and adjoining North Tamil Nadu coast between Chennai and Machilipatnam on Monday evening as a cyclonic storm.

Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity is predicted over Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Villupuram districts of Tamil Nadu on Sunday and Monday. The other districts are likely to get heavy rain for the next three days.

In the last 24 hours, several districts witnessed intense rain in Tamil Nadu. The highest amount of rainfall was recorded in Chennai, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, and Erode districts with 5 cm each. Followed by Mayiladathurai 4 cm of rainfall, and Chengalpattu, Madurai, Ramanathapuram, and Kancheepuram received 3 cm of rainfall each.