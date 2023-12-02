Cyclone Michaung: Holiday declared for schools & colleges in Chengalpattu district on Dec 4

CHENNAI: Chengalpattu District Collector A R Rahul Nath has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in the district on Monday (December 4) due to cyclone Michaung.

Meanwhile, people have been advised not to go to the seashore as the sea has been rough since early Saturday morning in the district.

According to the IMD, the low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression today and is likely to become a cyclonic storm Michaung on December 3. It would move northwestwards and reach near south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by Monday afternoon. Later, the system will move northwards almost parallel to the south Andhra Pradesh coast on December 5 between Nellore and Machilipatnam as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 80 kmph -90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph.

Meanwhile, schools and colleges in the Thiruvallur district declared a holiday on Monday (December 4), and the Puducherry government also declared a holiday for all colleges in the UT, Karaikal, and Yanam regions on December 4.

Earlier, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) issued an orange alert for coastal districts of Tamil Nadu predicting very heavy rain on December 3 and 4.