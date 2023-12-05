Cyclone Michaung: Holiday declared for schools, colleges in 4 districts on Dec 6

CHENNAI: The State Government on Tuesday, announced that all educational institutions including schools and colleges will be declared a holiday on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu.

The state has already stated that banks, government departments and financial institutions were given a holiday on Sunday and Monday.

Meanwhile, highly placed officials told DT Next that steps are being taken to restore power on war footing and it is expected that water will be restored in most areas by Tuesday evening. Additional motor pumps are being used to drain out water and mitigation works are underway, especially in low lying areas. The state is also planning to conduct medical camps in areas that are suffering water logging, official sources said.