Cyclone ‘Michaung’ formed over Bay of Bengal; orange alert for North coastal TN

CHENNAI: Cyclone Michaung has been formed over southwest Bay of Bengal as on Sunday.

Very heavy rain warning is been issued for North coastal districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai for the next few hours, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said.

The deep Depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal intensified into a Cyclonic Storm, the system is about 300 km east-southeast of Puducherry and 310 km southeast of Chennai.

Cyclone Michaung is likely to continue to move northwestwards, intensify further and reach westcentral Bay of Bengal, off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts on Monday.

Thereafter, it would move nearly northwards almost parallel and close to south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross South Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam on Tuesday as a cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph.

#CycloneMichaung, brewing over the #BayofBengal, is expected to skip the city and make landfall between #Nellore and #Machilipatnam with winds that could pack speeds of upto 100 kmph on Tuesday morning.#CycloneAlert #Cyclonehttps://t.co/w1Cs9JvoCj — DT Next (@dt_next) December 3, 2023

Under it's influence, an orange alert issued to Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts which is likely to get heavy to very heavy rain for the next few hours.



Also, isolated places over Ranipet, Vellore, Thiruvannamalai, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Mayiladathurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Thanjavur districts is likely to get heavy spells.

Meanwhile, Chennai district witnessed moderate to heavy rain from Saturday evening.

As per Chennai Corporation rainfall data, Nungambakkam received 58.8 mm of rainfall, Meenambakkam 71 mm, Anna University 66 mm, Taramani 47 mm, and Kodambakkam recorded 69 mm.