CM Stalin seeks Rs 12659 cr permanent flood relief assistance, Rs 7033 crore for interim relief

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday sought Rs 7,033 crore interim relief and Rs 12,659 crore permanent financial assistance from the union government to undertake relief, restoration and rehabilitation works in the cyclone affected areas of the state.

Stalin submitted a memorandum to this effect to the six-member inter-ministerial central team which met him Thursday morning at the state secretariat after assessing the flood damages in Chennai and three adjoining districts for two days.

A release issued by the state government after the meeting between the CM and the central team headed by NDMA advisor Kunal Satyarthi said the Chief Minister, in the memorandum, sought Rs 7,033 crore interim relief and Rs 12,659 crore permanent relief assistance from the union government to repair the damages caused to public infrastructure like roads, bridges, school buildings, government hospitals and power infrastructure like transformers, electricity poles, sub stations damaged by Cyclone Michaung early last week.

The release said the financial assistance sought by the state government would also cover compensation to be paid for damaged boats and fishing nets of fishermen, damages suffered by MSMEs and livelihood loss caused to street vendors and other people.

Chief Minister Stalin submitted a similar memorandum to Union defence minister Rajnath Singh who met him after inspecting flood damages in the state capital on December 7.

The state government had earlier sought Rs 5,060 crore as interim relief for the flood damages immediately after the devastation caused by the December 3-4 cyclone.

It is understood that the CM has sought a revised financial assistance package from the union government after extensive assessment of damages caused by cyclone Michaung.

The state government has already released a GO for disbursing a relief sum of Rs 6,000 per family in cash through ration shops to people who were marooned for two days by flood water and whose clothes, utensils and household articles were damaged in the floods.