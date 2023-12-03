Cyclone Michaung: 500 personnel from NDRF and SDRF at work

CHENNAI: State Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, KKSSR Ramachandran on Sunday said that around 500 personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed at various districts in the state, in view of the cyclonic storm Michaung.

"14 teams of 350 personnel of the SDRF and 9 teams of 225 personnel of the NDRF have rushed to carry out rescue and relief operations in the coastal districts of the state. 121 multi-purpose shelters and 4,967 other relief camps have been kept ready with all basic amenities. Through 437 precautionary systems set up in coastal areas, warning information is being provided to fishermen and the public. Actions have also been taken to send warning text messages to the public, " the minister said.

Further, the minister said that State Emergency Operations Centre and district level Emergency Operation Centres are functioning round the clock with additional manpower.

"Precautionary information related to cyclonic storm and heavy rain has been communicated to the public through TNSMART app and through social media including X and Facebook. 162 relief centres have been kept ready in Chennai and 348 persons are accommodated in one relief camp itself. 714 water pumps have also been kept ready to discharge rainwater in low-lying areas, " added Ramachandran.