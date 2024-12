Cyclone Fengal: Rain alert issued for 9 districts of Tamil Nadu until 10 am

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a rain alert for Chennai and eight other districts of Tamil Nadu, effective until 10 am on Monday.

According to the forecast, rainfall is expected in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Krishnagiri, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, and Dindigul districts.

Meanwhile, Cyclone Fengal has caused intense rainfall in Tamil Nadu’s delta districts, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Cuddalore, Villupuram, and Tiruvannamalai have been severely affected, experiencing heavy rains and flooding, leading to significant disruptions in these regions.