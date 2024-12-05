Cyclone Fengal: Post-monsoon medical camps, cleaning works being held in Avadi

CHENNAI: Avadi Corporation on Wednesday intensified the post cyclone relief measures and has been holding health camps (in coordination with the health department) in low-lying areas.

“The rain-affected areas, including the areas under the TN Housing Board, are now attended by municipal staff.

Door-to-door enumeration is carried out and doxycycline bleaching tablets are provided to the residents.

Post-monsoon, 14 medical camps are conducted by primary health centres with two each per day dispatching medicines after being diagnosed by health officials.

Women are also provided with sanitary napkins during the camps,” said V Rajendran, city health officer of the corporation.

“In water-logged areas, vector-control steps are taken. Domestic breeding checkers are also assigned, and larvae-control powders are used.

The civic body will also use crude oil balls in vacant sites to fight mosquito menace. We have 8 overhead tanks that are cleaned and chlorinated to ensure safe drinking water.”