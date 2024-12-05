Cyclone Fengal: Over 42,250 at relief camps in Villupuram, Cuddalore and Kallakurichi

CHENNAI: Over 42,250 people have been safely evacuated from low lying areas and vulnerable areas and accommodated in Villupuram, Cuddalore and Kallakurichi districts in the state during Cyclone Fengal.

A release circulated by the state government, detailing the comprehensive flood relief and precautionary measures undertaken by it, said that about 20,625 people, including 8,919 women and 2,821 children were safely evacuated from low lying areas in Villupuram and accommodated in 105 relief camps in Villupuram. About 49,848 food packets were distributed to the people in relief camps in addition to the 82,296 packets provided to flood affected people from six community kitchens set up for the purpose in Villupuram district.

Likewise, 19,654 persons in Cuddalore and 1,980 persons in Kallakurichi districts were accommodated in 35 and 16 relief camps, respectively. In Cuddalore, 68,350 food packets were distributed to people in relief camps besides 20,300 food packets provided from 15 community kitchens to people affected by the deluge. About 3,809 food packets were distributed to the people in the relief camps in Kallakurichi district.