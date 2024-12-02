Cyclone Fengal: MLA visits affected tribal families in Mamallapuram, promises permanently housing

CHENNAI: Tiruporur MLA Balaji on Monday, visited 85 families from the Irular community in Mamallapuram and distributed tarpaulin sheets to temporarily provide relief to their homes that were damaged by cyclone Fengal.

He also assured them that permanent housing arrangements would be made for them near Thirukazhukundram, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

With Mamallapuram bearing the brunt of cyclone Fengal over the past two days, as many as 85 families from the Irular tribe that were residing on the shores of the beach were evacuated and sent to relief camps for safety.

It may be noted that though the families were allotted land to build houses in Thirukazhukundram, the land has allegedly been encroached by miscreants who have cultivated crops in it.

Following this, the families were forced to weather the cyclone and seek shelter at camps while their homes were completely destroyed.

During his visit, MLA Balaji promised to make arrangements at the earliest for permanent homes to be built in the allotted land for the families.