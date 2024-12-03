Cyclone Fengal: Lakes and ponds in Salem brim with water after years, bring joy to farmers

CHENNAI: Farmers are overjoyed over several rivers and lakes in Salem district that are overflowing with water after many decades following the heavy rainfall caused by cyclone Fengal.

The incessant rains in Salem over the past three days have resulted in almost all the canals, lakes and ponds overflowing with water, according to a Maalaimalar report.

Especially, the heavy rainfall in Servarayan mountain ranges have caused flooding in the Sarabanga River, with water coursing across the banks and branching into mini waterfalls across the path of the river.

The water flowing down from the Servarayan mountain range crosses through Danishpet, Kadayampatti, Semmandapatti, Omalur, Muthunaickenpatti, Samudram, Edappadi etc and joins the Cauvery River.

With the constant rainfall in the district for the past few days, the Sarabanga River has flooded and broken past its banks and encroached agriculture lands.

Water has also entered into residential areas and flooded homes where more than 10 families were trapped along with their cattle on Monday.

On information, Taramangalam police rushed to the spot along with the revenue department officials and rescued them on time.

Similarly, the Vashista River which originates from the Kalvarayan Hills has flooded after several years and most of the lakes in Vazhapadi, Attur Thalaivasal areas are brimming with water.

Subsequently, the Manimuthar has also flooded after many years causing the palm nd beetle nut trees to be uprooted and washed away in the current.

Almost 75 per cent of the lakes and ponds in the district are full including Kariyakovil, Anaimedu, Kannankurichi etc causing cheer among the farming community as there is ample water for irrigation.