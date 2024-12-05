Cyclone Fengal: Increase relief to Rs 10,000 per affected family, urges PMK

CHENNAI: Saying that the relief amount announced by the state government to families affected by heavy rain due to the Fengal cyclone is insufficient, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the State government to increase the relief to Rs 10,000 per affected family.

In a statement, the senior leader said that Chief Minister MK Stalin announced Rs 2,000 per family and Rs 6,800 per acre of damaged crop.

"When comparing the quantum of damages, the announced relief is inadequate. Puducherry has announced Rs 30,000 per acre. Moreover, providing Rs 2,000 each to the affected families is equivalent to insulting them," he said.

He recalled that the government ensured Rs 40,000 per acre to the farmers affected due to NLC operations in Neyveli based on the High Court order.

He added that several families have lost Rs 2 lakh to Rs 10 lakh worth of belongings due to the opening of the Sathanur dam. "Even during the Michaung cyclone, Rs 6,000 relief was provided in Chennai. Residents in Cuddalore, Villupuram and Kallakurichi have faced severe losses than the Chennai people. Providing only Rs 2,000 is injustice," he said.

In a separate statement, party president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the central government to provide sufficient funding assistance to the state government. "Even four days after the rains, rescue forces could not reach some affected areas. Roads are damaged in several places. A large amount of funding is required to help the affected people and restore infrastructure. The central government should immediately allocate Rs 2,000 crore to Tamil Nadu," he said.

He demanded the central government to provide the funds that would be sought by the State government after assessing the damages.