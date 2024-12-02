Begin typing your search...

    Cyclone Fengal: Holiday declared for schools, colleges in these districts of TN and Puducherry; check here

    Holiday has been declared for both schools and colleges in Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Krishnagiri, and Tiruvannamalai districts of Tamil Nadu.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|2 Dec 2024 8:45 AM IST
    Representative image

    CHENNAI: In response to the weather conditions and ongoing rain alerts, authorities have declared holidays for schools and colleges today (Monday) in many districts of the state.

    Accordingly, holiday has been declared for both schools and colleges in Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Krishnagiri, and Tiruvannamalai districts of Tamil Nadu.

    Additionally, schools alone will remain closed in Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Dharmapuri, and Salem districts.

    Similarly, all schools and colleges in Puducherry have been given a holiday.

    In the Nilgiris, the district collector has ordered a holiday for schools and colleges in Udhagamandalam and Gudalur taluks due to persistent heavy rains, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

    Meanwhile, due to continuous downpours in Namakkal district, schools in Kolli Hills have been given a day off.

    Cyclone Fengal has triggered relentless heavy rainfall across several districts in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, disrupting normal life.

    Online Desk

