Cyclone Fengal: Holiday declared for schools and colleges in 5 taluks of Chengalpattu on Dec 2

CHENNAI: Chengalpattu district education officer on Monday declared a holiday for schools and colleges in 5 taluks of the district due to heavy rains.

Accordingly, schools and colleges in Chengalpattu, Cheyyur, Maduranthakam, Thiruporur and Tirukazhukundram taluks have been declared a holiday today.

According to a Thanthi TV report, other schools and colleges in the district will function as usual on Monday.

The district administration announced that if schools are affected by rainwater, the respective authorities can declared holiday for schools and colleges.