Cyclone Fengal: Govt blames overflowing Thenpannai river for collapse of new bridge

CHENNAI: The State government on Tuesday blamed the excessive water flow in the Thenpennai for causing substantial damages to the newly built high-level bridge connecting Agrampallipattu and Thondamaanur in Tiruvannamalai district.

The release said the newly built bridge across the Thenpennai River in Tiruvannamalai district, which was opened for traffic on September 2, 2024, at Rs 15.90 crore, was damaged in the flood caused by Cyclone Fengal on November 30 and December 1.

The bridge was designed to withstand a discharge of 54,417 cusecs, but the unprecedented rainfall of 450 mm led to the discharge of over two lakh cusecs of water from the Sathanur Dam.

"The bridge, located 24 km away from the dam, also received water from the Pambar River and its catchment area, resulting in a devastating flood with water level rising four meters above the bridge. It led to damage to the bridge, resulting in traffic halting. Steps would be taken to rebuild the bridge," the government said.