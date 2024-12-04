Cyclone Fengal: Exert pressure on GoI if you have conscience, Minister Sekarbabu hits back at WPS

CHENNAI: Hitting back at Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami for attributing flooding in Villupuram and Cuddalore to negligence in releasing water from Sathanur Dam during Cyclone Fengal, State HR and CE minister and DMK district secretary PK Sekarbabu said that EPS must stop besmirching the state government, and exert pressure on the union government to secure relief assistance instead.

Talking to media persons at the DMK headquarters here at a hurriedly convened press conference, Sekababu said that the Chief Minister was willing (ready) to accept the suggestions of the opposition, but the vengeful opposition, which must make healthy suggestions, is conspiring and running a malicious campaign against the government instead.

Taking strong exception to EPS' claim that opening of Sathanur Dam without warning caused vast devastation in the districts, Sekar Babu recalled the 2015 Chennai deluge due to the sudden discharge of water from Chembarambakkam reservoir and said that loss of lives was prevented to a great extent now due to the efforts and precautionary measures of the government.

"If he really has conscience, EPS must have thanked the CM. Instead, he is complaining vengefully. If EPS really has conscience, he must exert pressure on the union government to get relief assistance. He must stop impeding the efforts of the state government."

On the issue of mud being flung at minister Ponmudy in Villupuram earlier in the day, Sekarbabu alluded to it being a handiwork of an opposition party and said that one Vijayarani, a women's wing member of a 'particular' party, and her relative Ramar intentionally flung mud at the minister with an ulterior motive. "On one hand, they are trying to paralyze relief work by issuing false statements loaded with rumours. On the other hand, they are engaging in activities to scuttle and intimidate people engaging in public welfare measures."

Don't want to politicize like them: Ponmudy

Talking to media persons in Villupuram later in the day, state forest minister K Ponmudy said, "They (opposition) are trying to politicize it. They flung mud at me when I was returning. I don't want to politicize it like them. Our focus is on helping the people and restoring normalcy."