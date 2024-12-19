Cyclone Fengal: Exams for classes 6, 7, 8 to be held on Dec 21 in rain-hit districts

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Directorate of School Education has announced that the English exams for classes 6, 7, and 8 will be conducted on Saturday in the districts where holidays were declared on December 12 due to the impact of Cyclone Fengal, according to Thanthi TV.

Due to rain disruptions, both practical and theory exams originally scheduled were postponed.

Earlier, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi had said half-yearly exams which are scheduled on December 9 would be conducted as per the timetable, except for the students in the districts affected by Cyclone Fengal.