Cyclone Fengal: EPS seeks immediate, adequate compensation for Delta farmers

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday urged the State government to provide adequate compensation for the Delta farmers, who lost their crops due to a recent cyclonic storm (Fengal).

"Due to a low-pressure area and followed with heavy rain, at present, all the crops were submerged in the floods in the Delta region such as Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur and Cuddalore," he said in a statement.

Claiming that the river and lake banks were very weak due to the overflow of rainwater, the AIADMK leader said the authorities should ensure to take steps for keeping sandbags on the banks so that the water would not overflow into the land areas.

"In addition, the officials should also visit the flood-affected areas and assess it to provide proper compensation to the farmers," he said.

Also Read: Annamalai urges DMK govt to take steps to support Delta farmers

In addition, the Opposition leader of the House said that due to heavy rains in Tirunelveli and its neighbouring districts, it was flooded in several residential areas.

"Therefore the government should also take steps to remove the flood water by using heavy-duty motor pumps," he said.

Alleging that the relief and rehabilitation works have not reached the people in several places in the flood-affected areas, Palaniswami said due to this issue, the people were staging protest demonstrations in their respective affected areas. "Therefore, the State government should ensure that relief materials and financial aid have reached all the affected people," he added.