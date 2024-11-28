Annamalai urges DMK govt to take steps to support Delta farmers

CHENNAI: State BJP president K Annamalai on Wednesday urged the ruling DMK government to take immediate action to support farmers in the Delta region, who have been affected by floods during the North-East Monsoon season.

The floods have damaged samba crops on approximately 2,000 acres, which is a significant concern since the Delta region is a crucial contributor to Tamil Nadu's food production, Annamalai said in a social media post.

The BJP president also criticised the Stalin-led state government for neglecting the farmers' demands to dredge irrigation canals, instead spending on wasteful expenses like installing statues.

He also accused CM Stalin of being unconcerned about the recurring flood damage, merely publicising the compensation provided by the Central Government.