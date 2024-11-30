Cyclone Fengal: EPS calls storm water drains works by DMK a mere photo opportunity

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami on Saturday criticised the DMK government and said that all the drainage works prior to the monsoon season by the ruling party is just a photo opportunity.

Taking to platform X, Edappadi requested people of Tamil Nadu to take all the precautionary measures and stay safe during the onset of cyclone Fengal.

He also said that all the storm water drains works carried out by the DMK was a photo gimmick and warned people not to trust them, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

The politician further said that a rapid response team has been instituted owing to the cyclone and requested the public to contact @aiadmkitwingofl to register their complaints.