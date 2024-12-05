Cyclone Fengal: CPI seeks hike in compensation for crop damage in TN

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary R Mutharasan on Wednesday urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to increase the compensation announced for crop damages caused by Cyclone Fengal from Rs 17,000 per hectare of standing crops to Rs 25,000 per acre of the crops.

In a statement, he said that the Chief Minister has also announced relief measures considering the loss of human lives and damage to agriculture, livestock, and houses.

“Although the relief amount is somewhat comforting, we request that the compensation announced for the families of those who lost their lives be reconsidered and announced at Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh. We also request that the compensation for damages to standing agriculture crops be reconsidered from Rs 17,000 per hectare and at least Rs 25,000 per acre be provided,” he said.

Considering the plight of the people living in huts in coastal and Delta districts, who are affected by monsoon rains and cyclones every year, he urged the State government to come out with a comprehensive scheme to construct concrete houses.

He demanded the government to declare the districts affected by rain and cyclones as disaster-hit ones. He also urged the Centre to immediately release the funds sought by the State government for the disaster relief without any delay.