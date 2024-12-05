Cyclone Fengal: CM Stalin donates a month’s salary towards CMPRF for relief 

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday contributed a month’s salary to support the relief assistance being carried out in the districts affected by Cyclone Fengal.

Chief Minister Stalin handed over a cheque equivalent to a month’s salary to state chief secretary N Muruganandam as a contribution towards the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to be used for providing relief assistance in the districts ravaged by the cyclone.

The contribution made by the CM could be followed by similar contributions from the DMK MLAs and MPs. The CM’s gesture could also motivate others, like prominent cine personalities and eminent members of the civil society, to contribute towards cyclone relief in the state.

Chief Minister Stalin, who sought Rs 2,000 crore in interim relief from the union government, has already opined that the Tamil Nadu government has been punching above its weight despite the underwhelming financial contribution from the union government after natural calamities wreaked havoc in the state.

Earlier in the day, Stalin flagged off from the DMK headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, a consignment carrying one lakh kilograms of rice, among other relief materials arranged by his minister of health and district secretary, Ma Subramanian, for the people by Cyclone Fengal.