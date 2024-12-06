Cyclone Fengal: Central team to arrive in Tamil Nadu to assess cyclone and flood damage

CHENNAI: The central government has dispatched an eight-member team to Tamil Nadu to assess the widespread damage caused by Cyclone Fengal and heavy flooding.

Accordingly, this eight-member team, led by Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs Rajesh Gupta, is scheduled to arrive in Chennai on Friday.

Rajesh Gupta along with three other members, will arrive in Chennai at 4.20 pm today on an Air India flight from Delhi.

Another member of the team will arrive at 11.30 am on Friday from Thiruvananthapuram on an Indigo Airlines flight, while a third team member will reach Chennai from Hyderabad at 3.05 pm on an Air India flight.

Additionally, three other central government officials who are already stationed in Chennai will join the team.

The eight-member team will meet with Chief Minister MK Stalin and senior government officials at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat later today to discuss the situation.

Starting Saturday morning, the team members will be divided into smaller groups to carry out field assessments of the cyclone and flood damage across the state.

The recent devastation caused by the Cyclone Fengal and heavy rainfall has left significant damage across Tamil Nadu.

In response to the crisis, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin has requested the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to send a central government team to assess the damage caused by the cyclone and floods, and to allocate necessary funds for relief efforts.

This request was also strongly backed by Tamil Nadu MPs in Parliament.