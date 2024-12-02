Cyclone Fengal| 1.29 lakh hectares of crops damaged; will send report to GoI soon, says CM Stalin

VILLUPURAM: Visiting Villupuram a day after the district received a historically unprecedented rainfall level of 50cms in a day, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday estimated the extent of crop damage suffered due to Cyclone Fengal at 1.29 lakh hectares in the state and said that his government would soon send a report of the damages caused by the cyclone to the union government for financial assistance.

Also Read: Flood fury overwhelms Villupuram, Railway suspends operations as water level rises over danger mark

Stalin also said that it was the duty of the union government to provide financial assistance for the devastation caused by the cyclone.

Talking to media persons at Villupuram after reviewing the rescue and relief operations and distributing welfare assistance to the flood affected people, Stalin said that estimation done so far has shown that crops to the tune of 1.29 hectare has been damaged by Cyclone Fengal.

After the rain stops and water recedes, a comprehensive assessment of the damages would be done and due relief assistance distributed to the affected people for loss of life, crops, cattles and property.

Will request GoI to send team soon

Adding that a report of the damages suffered due to Cyclone Fengal would be sent to the union government, Stalin said that he would also request the union government to send its team to assess the cyclonic damages in the state.

Asked if he was confident of the union government providing financial assistance, more so after not receiving anticipated funds for last year’s devastation in Thoothukudi, the Chief Minister said, “We are sending (the report) with confidence. It is our duty to send the report of the extent of damage suffered and relief and rescue operations done.”

Also Read: CM Stalin to visit Villupuram to assess flood damage and oversee relief measures

When reporters drew his attention to the DMK MPs moving a motion to discuss TN floods in the Parliament, Stalin said, “They did not allow a discussion (in the Parliament). We will definitely assess the extent of damage and send them a report. It is our duty to send them a report every time. It is their duty to do so (allot funds). Every time they are denying it. Nonetheless, we are doing it for the people. Let us see.”

LoP’s duty to complain

On Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami faulting his government for not compensating for crop loss in time, the Chief Minister said, “He is the Leader of Opposition. It is his duty to complain. We do not bother about it. People know well in which regime the people’s welfare measures are implemented.”